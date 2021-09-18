Citigroup Inc. Purchases 80,466 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Ball worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

