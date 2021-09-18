Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $5,486,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

