Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,845 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

