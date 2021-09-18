Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,754 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

