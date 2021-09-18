Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.