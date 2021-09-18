City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

