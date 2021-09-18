City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $41.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.61 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

