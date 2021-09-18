Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

CIVB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 217,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

