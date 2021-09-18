Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $75,531.64 and $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022852 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,256,006 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.