Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

