Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

