ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.51

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.51 and traded as high as $27.07. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 21,832 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.