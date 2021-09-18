Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.20

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as high as $45.24. Clearfield shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 126,895 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

