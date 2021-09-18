CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $601.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032239 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,698,934 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

