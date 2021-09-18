CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,550 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.12% of CMC Materials worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

