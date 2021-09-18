CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

