Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

