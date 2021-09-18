Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.83

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.83 and traded as low as C$113.96. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$114.32, with a volume of 97,633 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.83.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.1987989 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

