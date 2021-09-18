Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.