Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $50,761.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

