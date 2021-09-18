CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $209.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $209.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

