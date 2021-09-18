CoinPoker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $209.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.