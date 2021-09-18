Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $12,029.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

