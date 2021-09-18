Collective Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $223,325.41 and $3,476.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

