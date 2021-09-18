Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 531,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,861. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

