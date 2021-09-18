Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $329,206.04 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $329,206.04 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.57 or 0.01305986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00492238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00326147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

