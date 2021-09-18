ColossusXT Trading 104% Higher Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 212.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 104% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,163,893,439 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

