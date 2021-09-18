Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

