Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.66

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.66 ($6.66) and traded as low as €5.35 ($6.29). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.40 ($6.36), with a volume of 3,584,681 shares traded.

CBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.87 ($6.91).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average of €5.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

