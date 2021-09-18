Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 851,766 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

