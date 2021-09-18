Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CTBI opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $699.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

