Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CODYY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

