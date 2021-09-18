Comparing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group 5.44% 1,558.97% 4.56%

This is a summary of current ratings for Isos Acquisition and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Warner Music Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.77 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -63.71

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Isos Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

