Comparing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.49 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.95 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than On Track Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SemiLEDs beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

