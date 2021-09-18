Comparing The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Honest and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. CDW has a consensus price target of $193.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given The Honest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than CDW.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Honest and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 3.22 -$14.47 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.42 $788.50 million $6.55 29.18

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of The Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

Summary

CDW beats The Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

