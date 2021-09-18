Comparing VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VEON and Cellcom Israel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $7.98 billion 0.48 -$349.00 million ($0.20) -11.05 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.39 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Cellcom Israel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEON.

Volatility and Risk

VEON has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON -4.75% -36.23% -2.69% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VEON and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given VEON’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

VEON beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The Frontier Markets segment covers the market of Algeria and Bangladesh. Its brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy. The company was founded by Dmitriy Borisovich Zimin and Augie K. Fabela II in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

