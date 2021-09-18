Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,644.52

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,644.52 ($34.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,466 ($19.15). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,467.50 ($19.17), with a volume of 5,301,533 shares.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,644.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

