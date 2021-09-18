COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 629,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

