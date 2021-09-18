Compound Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135.28 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $135.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $404.46 or 0.00835631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.