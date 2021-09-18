Compound Price Reaches $397.32 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $397.32 or 0.00829585 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $93.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

