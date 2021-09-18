Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.16 and traded as low as C$4.54. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 84,010 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

