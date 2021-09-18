Conceal Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $46,386.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.78 or 0.99904740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00081401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00833345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.94 or 0.00415539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00298662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,642,029 coins and its circulating supply is 11,412,826 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

