Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

