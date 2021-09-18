Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

