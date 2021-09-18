Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

NYSE:STZ opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

