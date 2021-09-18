Constellation (DAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.31 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $367.24 million and $5.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.