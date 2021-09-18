Constellation (DAG) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $395.24 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

