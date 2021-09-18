ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00432634 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

