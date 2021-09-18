ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.54 on Friday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,387 shares of company stock worth $8,752,607 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

