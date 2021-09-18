Contrasting Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26% Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58%

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.01 -$8.76 million $1.02 19.85 Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.09 $66.12 million $1.05 17.43

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

